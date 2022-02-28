Chippewa Falls schools go mask-optional on buses, vans

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is going mask-optional on its buses and vans beginning Monday, Feb. 28.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes made the announcement in a letter to families Monday, stating that new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines enacted Friday allow for the change in mask policy.

Eau Claire’s Student Transit dropped the requirement for masks last week before the updated guidance was issued, citing an exception for school and charter bus or van transportation made by the Department of Transportation, which deferred to CDC guidance. The distinction caused disagreement among school districts in Wisconsin but the new guidance makes it clear that masks are now recommended but optional.

A statement on the CDC website says there is no requirement for masks on buses or vans operated by private or public school systems, including early care and education or child care programs.

Dear Families, Please be advised that as of this afternoon, Monday, February 28, 2022, District sponsored and/or owned student transportation vehicles/buses will be mask-optional. This is now allowed under the new CDC guidelines put in place on Friday and our local situation allows for it as well. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

