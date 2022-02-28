Advertisement

Chippewa Falls schools go mask-optional on buses, vans

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is going mask-optional on its buses and vans beginning Monday, Feb. 28.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes made the announcement in a letter to families Monday, stating that new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines enacted Friday allow for the change in mask policy.

Eau Claire’s Student Transit dropped the requirement for masks last week before the updated guidance was issued, citing an exception for school and charter bus or van transportation made by the Department of Transportation, which deferred to CDC guidance. The distinction caused disagreement among school districts in Wisconsin but the new guidance makes it clear that masks are now recommended but optional.

A statement on the CDC website says there is no requirement for masks on buses or vans operated by private or public school systems, including early care and education or child care programs.

