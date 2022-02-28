Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra concert
“Anthony Ross Plays Elgar”
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Cellist Anthony Ross will be appearing with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) on Sat. Mar. 5 for “Anthony Ross Plays Elgar” at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m. in the RCU Theatre, will feature Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E Minor and Jean Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2 in D Major.
Tickets are available through the Pablo Center Box Office
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.