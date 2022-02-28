Advertisement

FedEx suspends services into Russia, Ukraine amid war

FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and...
FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice.(Action News 5)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shipping service will continue, however, to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.

“The safety of our team members is our top priority,” a FedEx representative said in a statement.

Additionally, the Money Back Guarantee is currently suspended for all FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice.

This move comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For specific shipment status information, track your package here.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colfax man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI Sunday
Damage to several vehicles is shown in photos released by the Tomah Police Department on...
No one hurt after fire destroys 5 semis in Tomah
Somerset football coach Bruce Larson has passed away.
Legendary Somerset football coach Bruce Larson dies
Black River Falls man arrested on suspicion of 8th OWI Saturday
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is applying for his country to join the European Union.
Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv
The Partner Up! grant could help pay for the cost of child care
A new grant could help families and parents pay for child care
The CDC no longer requires masks to be worn on school-owned transportation.
Chippewa Falls schools go mask-optional on buses, vans
Child care
New Grant Could Help Pay For Child Care
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB: Manfred, union meet on deadline day to save openers