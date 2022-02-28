Advertisement

GOP-ordered investigation into Wisconsin election coming out

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The report of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin won by President Joe Biden is expected to be made public on Tuesday.

A spokesman for lead investigator Michael Gableman told WLUK-TV that the report is being turned over to Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the morning before being made public in the afternoon.

Gableman, his spokesman and Vos have not returned messages seeking comment.

Gableman is scheduled to testify Tuesday before the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee, a panel that has hosted several election conspiracy theorists in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colfax man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI Sunday
Damage to several vehicles is shown in photos released by the Tomah Police Department on...
No one hurt after fire destroys 5 semis in Tomah
Somerset football coach Bruce Larson has passed away.
Legendary Somerset football coach Bruce Larson dies
Black River Falls man arrested on suspicion of 8th OWI Saturday
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
Anti-abortion groups question grants by Wisconsin governor
Polling place generic
Wisconsin Republicans send election bills to governor
Assembly OKs mandatory jail time for shoplifters
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Sens. Baldwin & Johnson denounce Russian attack on Ukraine