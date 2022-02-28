Advertisement

KAREN ROSS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Karen Ross is a caregiver for our son, Ross, when we are on vacation or traveling.  On February 12th she saved his life with her quick actions.  He was having chest pain so she drove him to a hospital where he had a heart attack.  The hospital immediately rushed him to Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire where doctors immediately operated and put in five stents.  She watched over him until we, his parents, could rush home from Alabama.  She is one of a kind!  Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Patsy Lenard

