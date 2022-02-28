Advertisement

Legendary Somerset football coach Bruce Larson dies

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, Somerset High School legendary head coach Bruce Larson has passed away.

With Larson’s guidance, the Spartans were a powerhouse in the Middle Border Conference, making six trips to the state championship game and winning the Division 4 title three times in 2002, ‘12 and ‘14.

In 2014, Larson was named the Wisconsin Coach of the Year and in 2015 was named the Don Shula NFL National Coach of the Year.

Bruce Larson was 58-years old.

