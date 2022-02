EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

This is coming from my dog, Anchor! I just want to let everyone know that this is the best place in the world. I know I am very well taken care of when my mom and dad go out of town. This is my home away from home. You are guaranteed to have the best time of your life!

Kristin Piltz

