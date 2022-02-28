Rolling into egg-cellence

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -They say the way to ones heart is through the stomach, something Korean Egg Rolls and More chef Andrea Field learned at an early age.

“My mom used to cook for everybody,” says Field. “We used to have so much fun doing it and I didn’t hang out with a lot of people it was just her and I so we’d just have some beers and roll some eggrolls,” she laughs.

But it wasn’t until the lull of the pandemic that let Field start sharing her after work hours passion with the community. All it took was one post online.

“We thought we’d make like 200, and it was at 500 within minutes,” Field recalls.

A surprise? Not to Field. “Well they are good,” she laughs.

Field started taking and filling orders every few weeks and soon enough the word got out leading to thousands of egg rolls rolling out of their temporary home at the VFW in Altoona.

“But now it’s getting busier and busier, tons of walk-ins,” Field says.

Walk-ins from long time admirers of the families Korean cooking, such as Jackie Christner.

“She made kimchi you know that, he’s never had it since like she made it,” Christner says in reference to her son’s love of Andrea’s mothers cooking.

Christner was Field’s high school teacher at Fall Creek and continues to support her endeavors.

“For $30 I got all of this that we can put in the freezer and take out a few at a time...then when we’re out we come back!”

This trip to Altoona VFW, Christner surveying the new breakfast rolls. “They look wonderful it’s just that I often skip breakfast,” she jokingly tells Field.

The weekly menu started with chicken egg rolls, a staple family recipe Field says.

“Then as we’ve added the other egg rolls we just kind of created those on our own, trial and error... just counting spoonfuls of this and that.”

And not anyone can roll an egg roll Field says. “...They have to be tight enough to not break in the fryer, there’s a lot to it, it seems easy but heck I’m not even good at rolling anymore.”

A well-crafted art filled with years of practice.

Korean Egg Rolls and More has a following on Facebook of more than 1,200 returning customers.

Field and her team are selling egg rolls at the VFW in Altoona Mondays from 4-7p.m. and Tuesdays 10a.m.-7p.m.

The business also just claimed the second highest people’s choice award from Volume One’s ‘Best of the Chippewa Valley 2022′.

