Advertisement

Shell pulls out of energy investments in Russia over war

FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Shell says it is pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine costs the country’s all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise.

Shell announced its intention Monday to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture.

Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” said Shell’s chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

The move comes a day after rival BP announced plans to shed its almost 20% stake in Rosneft, which is controlled by the Russian state. Also Monday, Norway’s Equinor said it would halt new investment in Russia and begin selling its holdings in the country.

Shell’s most important investment in Russia is its stake in the Sakhalin-II project in the waters near Sakhalin Island off Russia’s east coast. Japan-based Mitsui owns 12.5% of the project and Mitsubishi holds 10%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colfax man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI Sunday
Damage to several vehicles is shown in photos released by the Tomah Police Department on...
No one hurt after fire destroys 5 semis in Tomah
Somerset football coach Bruce Larson has passed away.
Legendary Somerset football coach Bruce Larson dies
Black River Falls man arrested on suspicion of 8th OWI Saturday
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

Feb. 28 to March 4, 2022, is UW-Stout's Career Conference Week. Over 340 employers are featured...
UW-Stout Spring 2022 Career Conference Week kicks off
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is applying for his country to join the European Union.
Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv
The Partner Up! grant could help pay for the cost of child care
A new grant could help families pay for child care
The CDC no longer requires masks to be worn on school-owned transportation.
Chippewa Falls schools go mask-optional on buses, vans
Child care
New Grant Could Help Pay For Child Care