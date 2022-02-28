Sherman Elementary Bilingual Education assistant honored with Golden Apple award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation has honored educators and staff in the ECASD with the Golden Apple awards. Golden Apple recipient, Sherman Elementary Bilingual Education assistant Choua Her has been supporting students for 35 years. She is adored by the kids at Sherman and even got some flowers from her husband to celebrate her award.

Choua floats amongst all Sherman grade levels and subjects, supporting students across the whole school as they tackle their studies.

“Seeing the kids every day, seeing their excitement that they want to come to school and want to learn and when they do get something, it just brightens their day that they know how to do it. I still have families, students that when I first started working having children that are coming here now but it’s great seeing their faces and connecting with the child that I used to work with,” says Choua Her.

“The amount of students and families that she’s touched across Sherman and in our district and our community at large is immeasurable. And she’s so humble in her work, I could not even begin to fathom the amount that she does behind the scenes in helping to support students, to help support families, making sure that they have everything that they need to support their child,” adds Joel Dimock, Sherman Elementary principal.

Congratulations again to Choua Her and all our Golden Apple recipients, all 21 of these fantastic educators and staff will be honored at the awards banquet on April 14th at the Florian Gardens.

