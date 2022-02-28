Tommy Thompson touring the state amid final days as interim UW System President

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tommy Thompson will soon be stepping down as the interim president of the University of Wisconsin System.

Thompson has been at the helm since July 2020, taking the reigns at the height of the pandemic.

UW La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow praises Thompson’s leadership during such a difficult time.

“Back in the beginning of the pandemic, we did have some challenges where we had a lot of the virus on campus, and we had to make decisions about what to do,” Gow recalled. “Governor Thompson supported us every step of the way, got us the resources we needed to enhance testing, and then once vaccination was made available, he took the lead in getting that to our campus.”

In January, Thompson submitted his resignation as the interim president, with his final day slated for March 18.

Over the next few weeks, Thompson will make one last visit to each UW campus before stepping away.

Thompson says even though he won’t directly be part of the system, he will continue to advocate for the future of higher education.

“We have to get involved in modern things, we’ve got to take a look at what sort of education courses are needed to solve the labor supply, to solve the transportation problems, to be able to figure out ways in which we can get more nurses, more physicians,” Thompson detailed. “All of these things we have huge shortages, and what we have to do is we have to be bold, and we have to be looking at goals.”

Thompson would also like to see the UW System be a stronger resource.

“I want us to be the number one problem solvers for the state of Wisconsin,” Thompson expressed. “We have the expertise, and we haven’t collaborated enough.”

Jay Rothman will take over as the UW System President on June 1 after a unanimous vote by the Board of Regents in January.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.