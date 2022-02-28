UW-Stout Spring 2022 Career Conference Week kicks off

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin Stout kicked off its 2022 Spring Career Conference Week on Monday.

The event, which features more than 340 different employers, takes place inside the Memorial Student Center all week long on UW-Stout’s campus.

This year, the event is being run in a hybrid format, with in-person fairs offered all week and a virtual option on Friday. Bryan Barts, Director of Career Services at UW-Stout, says it is a “must-attend event” for any student.

“Any student who is looking to build their career and professional development needs to attend this event,” Barts said. “The value of a career fair like this is not just job opportunities, but it’s also networking.”

Feb. 28 to March 4, 2022, is UW-Stout's Career Conference Week. Over 340 employers are featured as part of the event. (Jeff Ralph | WEAU)

Barts said that employers will send UW-Stout alumni back to campus, giving students an opportunity to make connections they couldn’t make otherwise.

“A lot of them come back and have an opportunity to network with students who are taking some of the same programs with the same professors,” Barts said.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes visited the conference Monday and also visited UW-Stout’s plastics lab.

To learn more about the Career Conference Week or to see a schedule of events, you can visit the UW-Stout website.

Feb. 28 to March 4, 2022, is UW-Stout's Career Conference Week. Over 340 employers are featured as part of the event. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes attended the event. (Jeff Ralph | WEAU)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.