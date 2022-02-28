Wisconsin received $17M to help school districts purchase food for school lunch programs

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction recently received more than $17 million in federal funding to help school food authorities that are dealing with challenges created by national supply chain shortages.

The funding is being allocated to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Students learn best when they have access to healthy meals,” State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said. “School food authorities are facing extraordinary challenges in responding to shortages and price fluctuations, and this funding will immediately help nutrition programs across Wisconsin serve the students who rely on these meals every day.”

The $17,238,862 Wisconsin received will be allocated to schools by providing a $5,000 base payment to all eligible public school districts and private schools, and a proportional funding amount based on each district or school’s share of statewide student enrollment.

Visit the DPI’s website to learn more about school nutrition programs.

