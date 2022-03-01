2 people dead after head-on crash in Burnett County Monday night

TOWN OF ANDERSON (BURNETT COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead after a head-on crash Monday evening in Burnett County.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Highway 87 just north of County Highway O south of Grantsburg in the Town of Anderson.

According to a release posted to social media, the Sheriff’s Office said that they received an erratic driver complaint at about 7:50 p.m. Monday. Deputies also received a report of a head-on crash as they were responding to check on the erratic driver. As deputies arrived on the scene of the crash, they saw several other vehicles and bystanders in the area about a quarter mile north of the County Highway O-Highway 87 intersection.

The Sheriff’s Office investigators said that the vehicle that was the subject of the initial complaint was driving in the wrong lane going north on Highway 87, affecting four vehicles in southbound traffic. Two vehicles traveling southbound were forced into the ditch with no damage or injuries reported. A third vehicle was sideswiped but no one was hurt. The fourth vehicle, driven by 55-year-old Daniel Ohnstad, was struck head-on by the vehicle driven by 64-year-old Mark Erickson.

Ohnstad was pronounced dead at the scene, while Erickson, the driver of the vehicle that was in the wrong lane, was taken to Burnett Medical Center where he died.

The crash is under investigation by the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The release from the Sheriff’s Office said that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office credits the Wisconsin State Patrol, Grantsburg Police Cepartment, North Ambulance, Grantsburg Fire Department and the Burnett County Medical Examiner’s Office with assistance in the crash.

