3 people hurt in early morning crash Tuesday near Northfield on I-94

NORTHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a semitrailer lost control and overturned, blocking both lanes of westbound I-94 about one mile north of the exit to Northfield at mile marker 97 at 2:38 a.m. An SUV then crashed into the overturned semi.

The State Patrol said all three people hurt in the crash had serious injuries and were flown to nearby hospitals. In a post on Facebook Tuesday morning, Hixton Fire and Rescue said that two of the people were flown to hospitals and one was taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, and added that all three people were pinned inside of their vehicles before being removed.

I-94 westbound was closed from 2:38 a.m. until 6:16 a.m. Hixton Fire and Rescue cleared the scene of the crash at 5:23 a.m.

Assisting the State Patrol were the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Osseo Police Department, Hixton Fire and Rescue, Black River Falls Fire and Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance and Mayo Helicopter. Hixton Fire and Rescue was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, I-94 Towing and the Jackson County Highway Department.

