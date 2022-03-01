Cardinal of Minnesota’s closings fuel reaction from Rochester’s group home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City councilwoman Kelly Kirkpatrick has a sister who’s been living in Cardinal group home for many years.

“We’re seeing the fallout of the unsustainable system that has been created and designed,” said Kirkpatrick.

But now, Cardinal is closing several locations in Olmsted County. Kirkpatrick says the transition to another group home has been tough on her family.

“It requires helping somebody to sit down who weighs 110 pounds. Bathing them everyday, a lot of bending over, a lot of stretching. Waking up in the middle of the night, sometimes 2-3 times a night,” said Kirkpatrick.

In finding a new home, choices are incredibly limited. Most group homes in Olmsted County can simply not take any more residents.

“As a provider, we were contacted to be asked if there was any way that we could possibly respond to being able to provide openings for people that were looking for a place to live. We did not, all of our beds are currently full,” said Linda Driessen, the executive director of Bear Creek.

According to Hiawatha Homes’ CEO Cindy Ostrowski, staffing shortages seen now are a trend in the industry that has been documented for some time.

“In 2014 we had 400 employees, and last week, when did our payroll, we had 235 employees,” said Ostrowski. “Everyone is working really hard to pick up extra hours, but, people working so many hours? This is not sustainable.”

“When I started here, we had around 300 hours of overtime for a two week timeframe. We are now regularly at 1700 hours of overtime for a two week timeframe,” said Driessen.

So now, group home leaders are demanding change, including higher salaries.

“The people we support, they depend upon this staff,” said Ostrowski.

“The amount that we need for the legislature to make up the difference is going to be significant,” said Driessen.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.