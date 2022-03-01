Advertisement

Disney pauses theatrical releases in Russia

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop...
Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop releasing films in Russia.(Disney Parks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is pausing the release of its theatrical films in Russia, citing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company is concerned about the “massive humanitarian crisis” the invasion has unleashed in Europe.

The company is also working with non-governmental organizations to give aid and other humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the attack.

Disney’s move comes amid a wave of international condemnation and crippling economic sanctions targeting Russia’s economy. On Tuesday, Warner Media announced it will pause the upcoming theatrical release of “The Batman” in Russia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
An SUV crashed into an overturned semi on I-94 westbound in Jackson County, Wis. on Tuesday,...
3 people hurt in early morning crash Tuesday near Northfield on I-94
Sign outside Suring schools
Suring Superintendent criminally charged after student searches
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
FILE - Rep. Van Taylor, R-Texas, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on...
US Rep. Van Taylor drops Texas reelection bid, admits affair
FILE - Then-Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers while...
Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged with racketeering, bribery