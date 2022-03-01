Eau Claire Farm Show makes its return

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Farm Show returns this week with a taste of warmer weather for community members and farmers alike.

The show is one of the oldest in the state and will feature showings of the latest farm and dairy equipment including seed and feed supplies.

The two-day event touts thousands of visitors each year and will once again take place at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire.

Admission as well as parking are free. The show kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs through 3:30 p.m. both March 1 & 2.

To learn more from North Country Enterprises, host of the Farm Show, see here.

Event organizers as well as vendors join Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning to walk you through what the two-day event will entail.

EC FARM SHOW #1

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.