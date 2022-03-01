La Crosse COVID cases declining, school district making masking optional

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID numbers are going down in La Crosse County, leading to the easement of guidelines within the School District of La Crosse.

After a single-day high of 520 positive cases on Jan. 10, the Wisconsin DHS reported 26 cases on Monday.

Despite being through the peak of the Omicron variant, La Crosse County Health Director Audra Martine says the Coulee Region isn’t out of the woods just yet.

“COVID is still here, it’s still spreading, although at a much lower rate,” Martine explained. “For the general population, the rate is now shown on the CDC indicators as high for our community, so it is important to just be aware of that, choose your level of risk.”

“We hope that people are considering all mitigation measures, which would start with vaccination as being the most impactful,” Martine added.

Still, the school district is citing the declining cases as reason enough to cut back on its COVID guidance.

Starting March 8, masks will become optional for staff and students.

A statement on the district’s website reads in part:

“A variety of metrics indicate COVID case rates are getting better in our community and will likely continue to get better in the near future. Factors we consider when making decisions about COVID prevention strategies include community transmission, vaccination coverage, health system capacity, accessibility of testing, screening testing evidence, outbreaks and trends, and the social and behavioral factors of students that affect transmission.”

The district also considers recommendations from the County Health Department.

“We’ve tried to use best practice when we make decisions and look at the models and what they tell us, but we also see local experience, which shows us what works and what doesn’t work here,” Martine detailed. “The school district, I think each school district we work with, tries to take those things into account, along with family feedback.”

Masks will still be required on school buses due to a federal mandate.

The district’s statement also says it reserves the right to implement a mask mandate in the future, and to impose temporary masking for classrooms or schools if case numbers rise.

