La Crosse man facing child pornography charges

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing multiple charges tied to child pornography.

40-year-old Felix Novak is facing charges of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempt sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, and possession of child pornography.

Novak spoke and arranged to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl but was in fact an undercover police officer.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 31, 2021 authorities began an undercover chat conversation using the social media site called Whisper. The criminal complaint notes that Whisper is a downloadable social media application for mobile users that allows users to post and share photos and video messages anonymously.

The criminal complaint says after Novak made the arrangement to meet with who he thought was the 15-year-old, officers made contact with him while he was in his vehicle and Novak was taken into custody. Novak was taken to the La Crosse Police Department. He was then placed into an interview room for an interview.

According to the criminal complaint, in an interview Novak said the conversations started with Whisper. He said they then moved to Kik. He said he didn’t know who he was talking to at the time. He then agreed that the messages were illegal. He said the conversations were sexual.

The criminal complaint says Novak admitted to saving videos and photos of child pornography. Authorities uncovered over 500 images of child phonography including of a girl they believe to be as young as six to eight years old.

Novak is married with two step children.

