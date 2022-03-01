Advertisement

Monroe County sex offender to be released and live in Wells

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released and live in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, sex offender, 25-year-old Trenton Burnstad, was convicted of 3rd degree sexual assault, exposing a child to harmful materials, and exposing genitals to a child between the years of 2014 and 2016. Burnstad is to be released from incarceration from a facility in the State of Wisconsin by March 3.

Burnstad is to live at 21421 Keel Road in the Township of Wells.

