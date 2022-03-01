Advertisement

North High School in Eau Claire promotes Matt McGinnis to head football coach

McGinnis has been an assistant on the Huskies’ staff for the past four years.
Eau Claire North Football
Eau Claire North Football(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - North High School in Eau Claire is promoting assistant coach Matt McGinnis to head football coach, according to a release from the school on Tuesday.

In the release, North High School athletic director Mike Pernsteiner said McGinnis will build his coaching staff and meet with players and parents in the upcoming days.

McGinnis has been an assistant coach with the North program for the past four years, working as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Prior to coming to North, he was on the staff at Chippewa Falls High School.

Pernsteiner said that McGinnis will continue to work as an educator at North High School as he has for the past four years.

McGinnis takes over for Andy Jarzynski, who resigned last November after four years leading the Huskies. North snapped one of the state’s longest losing streaks in football early in the 2021 season, defeating Logan High School of La Crosse 20-14 to end a 51-game skid.

According to the Eau Claire Area School District staff director, McGinnis is a special education teacher at North High School.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
An SUV crashed into an overturned semi on I-94 westbound in Jackson County, Wis. on Tuesday,...
3 people hurt in early morning crash Tuesday near Northfield on I-94
Sign outside Suring schools
Suring Superintendent criminally charged after student searches
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation

Latest News

[FILE] The championship and runner-up trophies for the 2021 WIAA State Hockey Championship held...
2022 WIAA State Hockey Tournament brackets released
Andy Jarzynski
Eau Claire North football coach Andy Jarzynski resigns
Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs