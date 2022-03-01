North High School in Eau Claire promotes Matt McGinnis to head football coach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - North High School in Eau Claire is promoting assistant coach Matt McGinnis to head football coach, according to a release from the school on Tuesday.

In the release, North High School athletic director Mike Pernsteiner said McGinnis will build his coaching staff and meet with players and parents in the upcoming days.

McGinnis has been an assistant coach with the North program for the past four years, working as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Prior to coming to North, he was on the staff at Chippewa Falls High School.

Pernsteiner said that McGinnis will continue to work as an educator at North High School as he has for the past four years.

Matt demonstrates an understanding of the program as well as a vision for moving the Husky football program forward. We are excited about the leadership Matt will provide the student-athletes at North.

McGinnis takes over for Andy Jarzynski, who resigned last November after four years leading the Huskies. North snapped one of the state’s longest losing streaks in football early in the 2021 season, defeating Logan High School of La Crosse 20-14 to end a 51-game skid.

According to the Eau Claire Area School District staff director, McGinnis is a special education teacher at North High School.

