Onalaska native Carlie Hanson performs on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Hanson performed her latest single “Girls in Line for the Bathroom” during the nationally-syndicated program.
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (WEAU) - A musician hailing from Onalaska appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday.

21-year-old Carlie Hanson performed her latest single “Girls in Line for the Bathroom” during the nationally-syndicated program.

Hanson appeared on the daytime show to promote her new debut album Tough Boy, which was released on February 18. Her performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show is available online.

Hanson said that her style is a ‘musical melting pot,’ describing it as pop music with rock and hip-hop influence. Hanson’s music is available on any music streaming platform.

Disclaimer: WEAU 13 News is an NBC Affiliate that broadcasts The Kelly Clarkson Show.

