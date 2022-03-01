Pablo Center eases COVID-19 protocols

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is removing its COVID-19 protocols beginning March 12, according to a release Tuesday.

The policy in place since August 25, 2021 required all performers, staff and guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to enter.

Masks or face coverings will be strongly recommended for guests, but not required, according to the release. All staff are required to be vaccinated and to wear masks. Sanitization stations will be placed around the facility.

Pablo Center Executive Director Jason Jon Anderson said the decision was done after consulting with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and reviewing COVID-19 conditions in Eau Claire County, which have improved after the omicron variant surge.

The public gallery and box office will reopen on March 12 Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.