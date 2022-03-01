Advertisement

Pablo Center eases COVID-19 protocols

Masks or face coverings will be strongly recommended for guests, but not required, beginning March 12.
Pablo Center
Pablo Center
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is removing its COVID-19 protocols beginning March 12, according to a release Tuesday.

The policy in place since August 25, 2021 required all performers, staff and guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to enter.

Masks or face coverings will be strongly recommended for guests, but not required, according to the release. All staff are required to be vaccinated and to wear masks. Sanitization stations will be placed around the facility.

Pablo Center Executive Director Jason Jon Anderson said the decision was done after consulting with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and reviewing COVID-19 conditions in Eau Claire County, which have improved after the omicron variant surge.

The public gallery and box office will reopen on March 12 Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somerset football coach Bruce Larson has passed away.
Legendary Somerset football coach Bruce Larson dies
Friends identified the victim of a Minnesota home explosion as 20-year-old Kailey Mach, a...
20-year-old killed in explosion while housesitting
One person died and one person was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 27,...
1 person dead after Sunday crash in Sparta
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is applying for his country to join the European Union.
Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv
Korean Egg Rolls can be bought for 'take-and-bake' or made ready for eating Mondays and...
Rolling into egg-cellence

Latest News

The CDC no longer requires masks to be worn on school-owned transportation.
Chippewa Falls schools go mask-optional on buses, vans
COVID Collapse: Case average falls below 1,000; a 90% drop in 1 month
Jacob's Well Church
Jacob’s Well Church COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic to close Saturday
The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions