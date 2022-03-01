Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire Theatre: “Silent Sky”

By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents, “Silent Sky”, the story of a woman who had a profound and lasting impact on the field of astronomy. In 1900, Henrietta Leavitt has the opportunity to work at Harvard University as a human computer, measuring the distance between stars.

Because of her work astronomers were able to calculate the size of the galaxy and determine that other galaxies exist.

Haas Fine Arts – Riverside Theatre

March 4-5, 9-12 at 7:30 pm

March 6 and 13 at 1:30 pm

UW-Eau Claire Theatre

