UW-Eau Claire Theatre: “Silent Sky”
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents, “Silent Sky”, the story of a woman who had a profound and lasting impact on the field of astronomy. In 1900, Henrietta Leavitt has the opportunity to work at Harvard University as a human computer, measuring the distance between stars.
Because of her work astronomers were able to calculate the size of the galaxy and determine that other galaxies exist.
Haas Fine Arts – Riverside Theatre
March 4-5, 9-12 at 7:30 pm
March 6 and 13 at 1:30 pm
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.