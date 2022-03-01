What you need to know as Flood Safety Awareness Week kicks off

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -While melting snow is often what we like to see this time of year, it can lead to flooding.

Ready Wisconsin said it’s one of the most common and costly natural hazards in the state.

As Flooding Safety Awareness Week kicks off, there’s a few things you need to know.

As the mercury climbs, the snow turns to slush and then water.

That water can creep into your home.

“We got a lot of calls this week actually,” said Jeff Rye, owner of Chem Master Restoration: a company that helps clean up water damage. “Melting snow, water leaking in just caused from ice dams on roofs. It’s been a busy year already.”

He said a little work now can help prevent flooding in your home.

“Make sure your gutters are clear,” Rye said. “After your gutters are clear, make sure your down spouts are hooked up because that’s going to carry the water away from your house. If you don’t catch some of this, yeah, it could turn to mold, a lot of water damage.”

Rye also recommends clearing snow at least a few feet away from your home and eaves.

Another reminder:

“The sump pumps, you know, sump pumps,” Rye said. “Somebody bumped it or unplugged it to plug in Christmas lights, and they forgot to plug it back in, and then here comes spring, and they have a flooded basement.”

With spring just around the corner, Feb. 28 through March 4 is Flood Safety Awareness Week.

It’s a chance to prepare for the winter thaw.

“It can be a risk any time of the year after it storms, after there’s rain, but really early spring is the first time we pay attention to flooding itself, and that’s why we kind of want to get ahead of it and (get the) message out now,” said Sam Simmons, an emergency management program assistant for Eau Claire County.

Simmons said in addition to home flooding concerns, it’s important to remember the dangers of water on the road.

“A lot of people aren’t really aware of how little water it takes to actually cause a lot of problems for you,” Simmons said. “It takes just a few inches of flood water to sweep away a vehicle.

Simmons said if you see water on a road way, turn around, don’t drown.

Throughout the week Eau Claire County Emergency Management will be sharing tips about flood safety.

It also has a county alert system the community can sign up for that provides alerts for events like flooding.

