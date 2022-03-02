A dream come true for fan of ‘Pipe Dreams’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It was a dream decades in the making, finally coming true for a 90-year-old Eau Claire man Tuesday.

Since the 1980s, Charlie Reid has been an avid fan of “Pipe Dreams”, which is a syndicated radio program featuring pipe organ performances.

Charlie’s family and caregivers at Azura Memory Care organized an organ recital at Grace Lutheran Church. What they didn’t expect was the longtime voice of “Pipe Dreams” to volunteer to host the event.

“My dad had written letters to Michael Barone before, questions or comments about the program. One time he got a letter back from him, which was thrilling. So, Michael Barone was the equivalent of a rock star to my Dad,” Kathy Walker, Charlie’s Daughter, said.

Justine Barton with Azura helped plan the recital. She says Charlie still enjoys listening to “Pipe Dreams” each week at the assisted living home in Eau Claire.

