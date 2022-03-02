Advertisement

Drug-sniffing dog finds marijuana hidden in Lucky Charms box

Officers in Louisville discovered four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms.
Officers in Louisville discovered four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms cereal.

Kary, a CBP narcotic detector dog, alerted officers to a shipment of cereal on an outgoing freight Feb. 24 in Louisville. The cereal was headed to a private residence in Great Britain.

When officers took a closer look, they saw that the box of Lucky Charms contained what they described as “more than blue diamonds and purple horseshoes” – they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

“Drug smugglers will go to any lengths to ship their narcotics in and out of the U.S.,” CBP officials said in a statement. “Officers have found drugs hidden in car parts, religious paintings, tombstones, clothing… the list is endless.”

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges related to this incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks outside...
Gov. Evers: Cities of Eau Claire, Altoona, Menomonie, Rice Lake to receive over $8 million
The incident occurred in Sept. of 2019 and left one person dead, and one seriously injured.
Man in 2019 Rusk County fatal ATV crash sentenced

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
President Joe Biden signed a bill overhauling workplace sexual misconduct into law Thursday.
Biden signs bill to end forced arbitration in sexual harassment, assault cases
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
The City of Altoona's diagram of the downtown project.
Altoona receives grant for downtown revitalization project
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden offers humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the US