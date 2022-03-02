Advertisement

Empty Bowls Fundraiser is underway

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Feed My People Food Bank’s largest annual fundraiser is underway right now.

The Empty Bowls Fundraiser turns a purchase of a handcrafted bowl into meals for those in need. Pickups for the handcrafted bowls run until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the Feed My People Food Bank. You can also purchase an Empty Bowls Experience for March 3 which allows you pick out a bowl yourself, take a tour of the food bank, and help package a few meals.

“Every box includes a beautiful hand crafted bowl, you will also get some recipes that Pablo Center put together for us as well as a link to a cooking video and a super secret soup ingredient,” Susie Haugley, Communications Specialist, said.

Tickets for the event can still be purchased on their website.

