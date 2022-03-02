Gov. Evers: Cities of Eau Claire, Altoona, Menomonie, Rice Lake to receive over $8 million

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced four western Wisconsin cities will receive more than $8 million in grants to improve infrastructure and address community needs on Tuesday.

The Neighborhood Investment Fund program will provide money for downtown infrastructure, pedestrian safety, business development initiatives and support affordable housing and shelter needs in Altoona, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Rice Lake.

“From expanding affordable housing options to strengthening infrastructure and revitalizing our main streets, this grant program was designed to connect the dots in our communities to ensure they recover and succeed for years to come,” Evers said in a release. “So I am thrilled to be awarding these funds today to support the good work folks are doing in Rice Lake, Altoona, Menomonie and Eau Claire to collaborate together to tackle the needs in their communities.”

Rice Lake will receive a grant worth $3,157,057 to improve its Main Street corridor and revitalize its historic downtown. Altoona’s grant is worth $1,377,435 to turn two downtown properties into an office, restaurant and retail hub. Menomonie is receiving $1,433,093 to build a 20-bed shelter for homeless people. Eau Claire gets $2.5 million for two projects: $1 million for the Cannery District project that includes a 43-unit affordable housing development and $1.5 million to expand the Catholic Charities Sojourner House to provide shelter for 28 homeless people. All told, $8,467,585 is being awarded between the four cities.

The grant program is part of $650 million allocated through the Wisconsin Department of Administration and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. A full list of grants awarded by the program will be released later this week.

