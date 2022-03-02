Independence Fire Department responds to structure fire

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WEAU) -Independence Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night.

According to Independence Fire Department, the fire happened at an apartment building located on Elm Street in Independence Monday night around 6:30p.m. The fire happened in the upper level, and was contained to two apartments.

Independence Fire Department says everyone was out able to get out and no injuries were reported.

The fire took crews two and a half hours to put out. Along with Independence Fire, Arcadia, Blair, Whitehall and Hale FD were also called to help. There was heavy fire damage to two units, moderate smoke and fire to others, eight units in total. The cause is not yet determined. The structure is not livable at the moment of report and needs to be repaired as well as cleaned.

Red Crosse is helping nine people who lived in the structure.

