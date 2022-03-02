Advertisement

Independence Fire Department responds to structure fire

Red Crosse is helping nine people who lived in the structure.
Red Crosse is helping nine people who lived in the structure.(WALA)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WEAU) -Independence Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night.

According to Independence Fire Department, the fire happened at an apartment building located on Elm Street in Independence Monday night around 6:30p.m. The fire happened in the upper level, and was contained to two apartments.

Independence Fire Department says everyone was out able to get out and no injuries were reported.

The fire took crews two and a half hours to put out. Along with Independence Fire, Arcadia, Blair, Whitehall and Hale FD were also called to help. There was heavy fire damage to two units, moderate smoke and fire to others, eight units in total. The cause is not yet determined. The structure is not livable at the moment of report and needs to be repaired as well as cleaned.

Red Crosse is helping nine people who lived in the structure.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Hirsch is expected to begin her duties as the City Manager for Eau Claire on April 4.
Hirsch named as new Eau Claire City Manager
COVID-19 is high in nearly all of Wisconsin, which is a big improvement

Latest News

Gas prices nationwide jumped 11 cents overnight.
Gas prices surge overnight -- biggest jump since Hurricane Katrina
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (3/4/2022)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (3/4/2022)
GIRL SCOUT COOKIES #3
GIRL SCOUT COOKIES #3
GIRL SCOUT COOKIES #2
GIRL SCOUT COOKIES #2