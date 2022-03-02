Advertisement

La Crosse Habitat for Humanity creating housing opportunities for local veterans

By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Area Habitat for Humanity is trying to provide affordable housing options for Coulee Region veterans.

According to the La Crosse County Veterans Service Office, there are more than 8,000 veterans living throughout the region.

Service Officer Adam Flood says his office directly assists 1,000-2,000 veterans on a consistent basis.

The office helps veterans enroll in healthcare, file for service-connected disability, and get assistance for mental health difficulties.

“We’re just kind of a one stop shop to better understand the needs of a veteran, and just begin to do the appropriate paperwork or facilitation to other entities that may be able to further assist them,” Flood added.

One of those entities is the Habitat for Humanity, which has taken a larger roll in helping area veterans.

Executive Director Kahya Fox says the nonprofit formed the “Habitat for Heroes” program in 2019 with other local veteran organizations.

The program provides volunteer opportunities for veterans to build houses in the community, which will in turn be used by other veterans and their families.

The first veterans home build was completed in 2021, and gave a home to marine veteran Jacob Klatte and his family.

“We were excited, we wanted to do this, and so we buckled down and we made it happen,” Fox expressed. “At the end, you literally have a house, there is an address, there is a place, there is a family living there.”

Fox says the Klatte’s home is just the beginning of what she hopes the “Habitat for Heroes” program accomplishes.

“We understand that there’s still a need out there for home ownership for veterans,” Fox added. “The committee has really committed to doing this, and making it kind of a permanent piece of what we do at Habitat for Humanity.”

To assist their efforts, a survey is being offered to local veterans to describe their housing needs.

Habitat for Humanity will use the responses to form future affordable housing goals.

Fox hopes to break ground on the next veterans home this fall, and Habitat for Humanity would like to build a home for veterans every other year.

The survey is available until the end of March.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Hirsch is expected to begin her duties as the City Manager for Eau Claire on April 4.
Hirsch named as new Eau Claire City Manager
COVID-19 is high in nearly all of Wisconsin, which is a big improvement

Latest News

Girl Scout cookies
SWEET FRIDAY: Girl Scout cookie booths open today
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
The City of Altoona's diagram of the downtown project.
Altoona receives grant for downtown revitalization project
Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools