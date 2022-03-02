Man in 2019 Rusk County fatal ATV crash sentenced

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man accused of causing a crash involving multiple ATVs with multiple injuries has been sentenced.

The Sept. 2019 incident left one person dead, and one seriously injured. The incident occurred near N6300 County Highway B in the Town of Richland.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, now 29-year-old Brennon Plaisted from Isanti, Minn. was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and cause injury after officials pronounced Alan Hanson dead at the scene of at ATV crash. Hanson was 28-years-old at the time.

Officials also said Jordan Walls of St. Francis, Minn. was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Walls was also 28 at the time.

Plaisted was charged with homicide by negligent operation/vehicle, reckless driving-cause bodily harm, resisting or obstructing an officer.

According to Feb. 28, 2022 Court documents, the court notes plea of guilty to count one, accepts plea of guilty to count two, and guilty to count three. Court finds Plaisted guilty on Count’s two and three.

The Court orders six months in jail with three days credit.

