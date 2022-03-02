March Madness returns to UW-Eau Claire campus as Blugolds women basketball host NCAA regional

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - March Madness returns to the campus of UW-Eau Claire this weekend as the NCAA Division 3 women’s basketball tournament will be played at Zorn Arena. The Blugolds captured the 2022 WIAC conference tournament last week winning three games in five nights including road wins at Stout and Whitewater. The victory over the Warhawks gave UWEC the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Blugolds head coach Tonja Englund, appearing on Hello Wisconsin Wednesday morning talked about how difficult it’s been for Division 3 athletes the past couple of years with the pandemic which canceled the tournament. Englund says it’s very satisfying not only getting into the NCAA tournament, but getting a chance to showcase everything that UW-Eau Claire has to offer.

2003 was the last time the NCAA tournament was played at Zorn Arena. That year, the UWEC women’s basketball team rode that wave to the NCAA Final Four.

The tournament will begin Friday, March 4th with a 5 p.m. matchup between Wartburg and Millikin. The Blugolds will face North Central, MN at approximately 7:30 p.m. The two winners will play Saturday, March 5 at 5 p.m.

Ticket sales will begin Wednesday, March 2 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased through the UWEC Service Center. Tickets will also be available at the door, starting one hour prior to each game time. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and students – kindergarten through college. Tickets for children 5 and under are free.

