No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots against Purdue's Caleb Furst (3) and Isaiah Thompson...
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots against Purdue's Caleb Furst (3) and Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey tied the game by sinking a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining. The Badgers worked the ball to Hepburn. The freshman guard calmly fired the winning shot from in front of Wisconsin’s bench. A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

