No one hurt in house fire south of Black River Falls Tuesday night

BROCKWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire Tuesday night south of Black River Falls.

According to a post on Facebook by Black River Falls Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a porch fire at 7:47 p.m. on Clinton Road in Brockway south of Black River Falls.

The single-story home had visible heavy smoke from the eaves when crews arrived. According to the post, firefighters completed an overhaul on the home after the initial attack on the fire. Hixton Fire and Rescue assisted on the fire.

According to Black River Falls Fire and Rescue, it took two hours to put out the fire, using 150 gallons of water. The home was ‘significantly’ damaged by the fire, but no injuries were reported. No cause of the fire was given, and the fire remains under investigation.

