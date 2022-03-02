Advertisement

No one hurt in house fire south of Black River Falls Tuesday night

The fire happened at a single-story home in Brockway.
A fire damaged a home in Brockway south of Black River Falls on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. No one...
A fire damaged a home in Brockway south of Black River Falls on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. No one was hurt.(Black River Falls Fire and Rescue)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROCKWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire Tuesday night south of Black River Falls.

According to a post on Facebook by Black River Falls Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a porch fire at 7:47 p.m. on Clinton Road in Brockway south of Black River Falls.

The single-story home had visible heavy smoke from the eaves when crews arrived. According to the post, firefighters completed an overhaul on the home after the initial attack on the fire. Hixton Fire and Rescue assisted on the fire.

According to Black River Falls Fire and Rescue, it took two hours to put out the fire, using 150 gallons of water. The home was ‘significantly’ damaged by the fire, but no injuries were reported. No cause of the fire was given, and the fire remains under investigation.

At 19:47, BRFFD was dispatched to an address on Clinton Street for a fire on a porch. Battalion 1 arrived and assumed...

Posted by Black River Falls Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks outside...
Gov. Evers: Cities of Eau Claire, Altoona, Menomonie, Rice Lake to receive over $8 million
The incident occurred in Sept. of 2019 and left one person dead, and one seriously injured.
Man in 2019 Rusk County fatal ATV crash sentenced

Latest News

Pentair to acquire Manitowoc Ice in $1.6 billion deal
"Clue"
"Clue" (3/3/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/3/22)
The Eau Claire City Council says in their release that Hirsch is expected to begin her duties...
Hirsch named as new Eau Claire City Manager
State Rep. Gordon Hintz
Oshkosh Democrat Gordon Hintz will not seek reelection to Assembly