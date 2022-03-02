EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is looking for your input for its - “One Book One Community” Reading Program.

One Book One Community is an annual community-wide reading event centered on a single book. The program aims to provide a neutral space for conversations on social justice topics in the community. In previous years, the initiative has partnered with other community programs and organizations such as the University of Wisconsin’s Go Big Read and Uniting Bridges of Eau Claire.

“I think it’s a great when individuals can think about what they can do about a certain topic or problem, but when we can get a bunch of community members to talk about specifically how things are going in the Chippewa Valley you just always get more ideas, bigger plans, and more opportunity to see change,” Isa Small, Programing and Communications Manager, said.

Organizers will launch a new set of One Book One Community of programs in the fall of 2022. To prepare, the community is encouraged to complete a short, three-question online survey to indicate the topics and books they’d most like to see explored.

You can take the survey here.

