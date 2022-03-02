Russian Ballet to perform at the Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Russian Ballet is performing Thursday night at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.

The ballet is on tour across the country. It’s also showing its support for Ukraine in light of the recent Russian invasion.

A statement from the group says quote, “We are an independent ballet company, with a multinational cast from nine different counties. We are a living example of unity. We dance for peace.”

“I think there’s a general concern. the presence of the name Russia in Russian Ballet Theater given current world politics and events, there’s a concern that this is somehow the dollars towards that event, rather than we worked with the organization to sort of get communication out at the start of the week, what we’ve seen is actually ticket sales increase because this is one way the people can stand and support of peace, stand in support of dance, in the way that art transcends all sort of things that are happening within humanity,”Jason Jon Anderson, The Pablo Center Executive Director said.

Tickets are on sale for $35 for Thursday night's performance.

