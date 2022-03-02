Advertisement

Russian Ballet to perform at the Pablo Center

The Russian Ballet is performing Thursday night at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.
The Russian Ballet is performing Thursday night at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Russian Ballet is performing Thursday night at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.

The ballet is on tour across the country. It’s also showing its support for Ukraine in light of the recent Russian invasion.

A statement from the group says quote, “We are an independent ballet company, with a multinational cast from nine different counties. We are a living example of unity. We dance for peace.”

“I think there’s a general concern. the presence of the name Russia in Russian Ballet Theater given current world politics and events, there’s a concern that this is somehow the dollars towards that event, rather than we worked with the organization to sort of get communication out at the start of the week, what we’ve seen is actually ticket sales increase because this is one way the people can stand and support of peace, stand in support of dance, in the way that art transcends all sort of things that are happening within humanity,”Jason Jon Anderson, The Pablo Center Executive Director said.

Tickets are on sale for $35 for Thursday night’s performance. You can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks outside...
Gov. Evers: Cities of Eau Claire, Altoona, Menomonie, Rice Lake to receive over $8 million
The incident occurred in Sept. of 2019 and left one person dead, and one seriously injured.
Man in 2019 Rusk County fatal ATV crash sentenced

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
The City of Altoona's diagram of the downtown project.
Altoona receives grant for downtown revitalization project
Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools
Making Child Care More Accessible
Making Child Care More Accessible