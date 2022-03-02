‘Twos’-Day event collects food pantry donations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Last week was “Twos”-Day on 2-22-22.

Due to weather, an event at St. Mary’s Elementary that was supposed to happen last week was rescheduled for March 1.

Students and staff were encouraged to bring in two boxes of cereal to donate to the St. Francis Food Pantry. The cereal boxes were first set up as dominos.

Carisa Smiskey, St. Mary’s Elementary Principal, says the event is a way to have fun while also giving back.

“Setting up the boxes of cereal as dominos was something we had seen at other schools and thought what a great opportunity to have a little fun plus support our local community and help those who have a little need this time of year,” Principal Smiskey said.

K through fifth grade students and staff brought in 202 boxes of cereal to donate.

