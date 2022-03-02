Advertisement

WATCH: Preschooler has a ‘case of the Mondays’

It’s a sentiment most of us share when the weekend comes to an end. But one Andover pre-kindergartner is putting those back-to-school, back-to-work, blah feelin
By Amanda Alvarado and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like a “case of the Mondays” can hit all of us, no matter how old or young we are.

Andover Public Schools shared a video of 4-year-old Landry King as he walked down his driveway to catch the bus Monday morning, KWCH reported.

The video, submitted by his mom, shows the boy walk to the bus, stop and then fall back on his backpack. He looked fine, but the bus assistant comes to the rescue to check on him.

“Please tell the bus assistant for the Prairie Creek preschool run thank you for being so patient with my 4-year-old who had a severe case of the Mondays today,” his mother Missi King said. “I think we all feel like him on Mondays.”

Landry’s parents explained that when he gets tired, he gets a bit “grumpy” and “overdramatic.”

“I saw somebody comment that growing up is learning how to do that in your head instead of in physical form,” King said. “I think that’s why it’s so relatable, to see the bus and be like, ‘I can’t do it today.’”

Landry says that is exactly what happened.

“I just had to put on my mask, so I did like this and got so tired I laid down and dropped,” he said.

Landry’s parents said their intent for sending the video from Monday was to thank the bus driver for her patience in dealing with a preschooler.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks outside...
Gov. Evers: Cities of Eau Claire, Altoona, Menomonie, Rice Lake to receive over $8 million
The incident occurred in Sept. of 2019 and left one person dead, and one seriously injured.
Man in 2019 Rusk County fatal ATV crash sentenced

Latest News

Security video shows a man walk up to the Pizza Guys counter and help himself to cash right out...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop’s tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
Pentair to acquire Manitowoc Ice in $1.6 billion deal
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin press secretary, more oligarchs with sanctions
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop's tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
James Yoder.
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say