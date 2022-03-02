WI lawmakers react to State of the Union address

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin lawmakers from both sides of the aisle weighed in on Biden’s first State of the Union address.

Both Republican and Democratic leaders focused in on the impact of this past year on the average American.

They pointed to both the achievements and struggles Wisconsinites have faced.

In a tweet Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said: “Inflation is a tax on the middle class. Prices are rising to unaffordable heights. @POTUS cannot continue to ignore the causes of it and downplay those effects on everyday Americans.”

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind said: “Despite the challenges we face, our nation has made significant strides in the last year as we saw the American Rescue Plan working to boost our economy, millions of Americans get fully vaccinated, and now the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law helping to rebuild Wisconsin, improve broadband access, and more.”

Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds gave the GOP response for Tuesday night’s State of the Union.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.