Advertisement

WI lawmakers react to State of the Union address

State of the Union 3/1/22.
State of the Union 3/1/22.(MGN/The White House)
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin lawmakers from both sides of the aisle weighed in on Biden’s first State of the Union address.

Both Republican and Democratic leaders focused in on the impact of this past year on the average American.

They pointed to both the achievements and struggles Wisconsinites have faced.

In a tweet Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said: “Inflation is a tax on the middle class. Prices are rising to unaffordable heights. @POTUS cannot continue to ignore the causes of it and downplay those effects on everyday Americans.”

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind said: “Despite the challenges we face, our nation has made significant strides in the last year as we saw the American Rescue Plan working to boost our economy, millions of Americans get fully vaccinated, and now the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law helping to rebuild Wisconsin, improve broadband access, and more.”

Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds gave the GOP response for Tuesday night’s State of the Union.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks outside...
Gov. Evers: Cities of Eau Claire, Altoona, Menomonie, Rice Lake to receive over $8 million
The incident occurred in Sept. of 2019 and left one person dead, and one seriously injured.
Man in 2019 Rusk County fatal ATV crash sentenced

Latest News

Pentair to acquire Manitowoc Ice in $1.6 billion deal
"Clue"
"Clue" (3/3/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/3/22)
The Eau Claire City Council says in their release that Hirsch is expected to begin her duties...
Hirsch named as new Eau Claire City Manager
State Rep. Gordon Hintz
Oshkosh Democrat Gordon Hintz will not seek reelection to Assembly