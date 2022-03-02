Woodman’s drops Russian vodkas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local grocery chain is pulling Russian vodka from its shelves.

Woodman’s Food Market posted Wednesday that it will not carry brands from that country, indicating that the move comes in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The brief two sentence post declares customers will not find Russian vodka in any of its 19 stores and adds the hashtag, #WeStandWithUkraine.

Woodman’s is not the first liquor retailer to drop Russian vodkas in response to the invasion. One of the first people to do so was Bob Quay, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Quay said when he awoke to news that Russia had crossed the Ukrainian border he wondered what he could do and thought, “The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.’’

So, he rid his shelves of the old Soviet brand Stolichnaya and started promoting Ukraine’s Vektor. “We have a sign above it that says: Support Ukraine.’’

Quay announced the move on Facebook, and “it blew up. We’ve got people coming in who’ve never been in the bar before.’’

Stoli, owned by the Russian-born tycoon Yuri Shefler, is actually made in Latvia. On its website, Stoli Group says it “stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.″

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.