Advertisement

Woodman’s drops Russian vodkas

(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local grocery chain is pulling Russian vodka from its shelves.

Woodman’s Food Market posted Wednesday that it will not carry brands from that country, indicating that the move comes in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The brief two sentence post declares customers will not find Russian vodka in any of its 19 stores and adds the hashtag, #WeStandWithUkraine.

Woodman’s is not the first liquor retailer to drop Russian vodkas in response to the invasion. One of the first people to do so was Bob Quay, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Quay said when he awoke to news that Russia had crossed the Ukrainian border he wondered what he could do and thought, “The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.’’

So, he rid his shelves of the old Soviet brand Stolichnaya and started promoting Ukraine’s Vektor. “We have a sign above it that says: Support Ukraine.’’

Quay announced the move on Facebook, and “it blew up. We’ve got people coming in who’ve never been in the bar before.’’

Stoli, owned by the Russian-born tycoon Yuri Shefler, is actually made in Latvia. On its website, Stoli Group says it “stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.″

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks outside...
Gov. Evers: Cities of Eau Claire, Altoona, Menomonie, Rice Lake to receive over $8 million
The incident occurred in Sept. of 2019 and left one person dead, and one seriously injured.
Man in 2019 Rusk County fatal ATV crash sentenced

Latest News

The City of Altoona's diagram of the downtown project.
Altoona receives grant for downtown revitalization project
Making Child Care More Accessible
Making Child Care More Accessible
Altoona Receives Grant for Downtown Revitalization Project
Altoona Receives Grant for Downtown Revitalization Project
Viroqua Area Schools
New grant program aims to improve child care accessibility
Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts governor’s redistricting maps