Advertisement

12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed

Residents in one mid-Michigan community want answers after a woman and several animals were found dead.
By Emily Van de Riet and Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINES TWP., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Residents in one mid-Michigan community want answers after a woman and 13 of her animals were found dead.

Gilda Mizell, 64, was found dead inside her vehicle in the driveway of her home in Gaines Township, just south of Grand Rapids. Authorities found 12 dead ponies and a dead dog inside the house and in barns on the property.

Michigan State Police said they believe Mizell died of natural causes and then the animals died of starvation. At this point, it is unclear how long Mizell was dead before her body was found. Police said they are waiting on results from the medical examiner.

“Why did it get to this point that nobody reached out to anybody and nothing was done about it?” said Gaines Township resident Sherry Lange. “I was just absolutely astounded that something like this took place in our community and nobody had been aware of it.”

By the time MSP troopers arrived at the barn, there was only one horse and two dogs still alive. New homes were found for the three animals.

“Ms. Mizell was the only caregiver for these animals and unfortunately, she’s deceased and there’s nobody that was responsible for taking care of these animals,” MSP Lt. Kim Vetter said. “There’s nobody else to hold accountable.”

According to MSP, the dead ponies have been buried.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
COVID-19 is high in nearly all of Wisconsin, which is a big improvement
Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the...
NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining
Police were investigating reports of a person with a gun in a cemetery about 12 miles west of...
Westby schools briefly go into shelter-in-place during police investigation
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
Judge approves fix to stem race bias in NFL concussion deal
Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into...
Police: Father tells investigators son sent nude photos to minor
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs