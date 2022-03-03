Advertisement

Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania

Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
By Matt Petrillo
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – Police say a 12-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting in South Philadelphia. Authorities claim the boy was armed and involved in a shootout with police when he was killed.

In a surveillance video, the voice of what sounds like an injured police officer can be heard after a gun battle rocked a South Philly neighborhood.

Investigators say a social media post initially led four undercover officers traveling in an unmarked vehicle into the area for a gun investigation.

Officers then saw two boys on bicycles. One of them was a 12-year-old with a gun. Officers then turned on their vehicle’s police lights, which is when officers say someone opened fire on the vehicle.

“The officer that was positioned in the rear passenger was struck by shards of glass in face and in his eyes,” Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said.

Police say the boys then ran away as police exchanged fire.

A bullet struck the 12-year-old in his back and exited his left chest, killing him. He’s been identified as Thomas Siderio.

“I came to the door and I looked over here, and the boy was on my pavement,” resident Maureen Flocco said. “And I went back into the house and sat down and I was in awe.”

Siderio was a seventh grader at Sharswood Elementary School. He was reported missing to Philly police in April 2020, but returned a few days later.

The shooting also left bullet holes in two parked cars.

Police also recovered from the scene a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic handgun equipped with a laser. Police are investigating to figure out exactly who fired at the officers.

“I don’t understand these kids with these guns,” Flocco said. “Where are they getting them from?”

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and questioned by police. He was later released.

The four officers involved are on administrative duty as authorities investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
COVID-19 is high in nearly all of Wisconsin, which is a big improvement
Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the...
NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining
Police were investigating reports of a person with a gun in a cemetery about 12 miles west of...
Westby schools briefly go into shelter-in-place during police investigation
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
Judge approves fix to stem race bias in NFL concussion deal
Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into...
Police: Father tells investigators son sent nude photos to minor
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs