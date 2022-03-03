Corned beef recipes for St. Patrick’s Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

SMOKED CORNED BEEF

Preheat your smoker temperature to 275 degrees and add your wood chips. Your brisket should be rinsed to remove excess brine, patted dry with paper towels, and placed in the smoker with its fat side up. Let it cook until it reaches 165 degrees. This will take approximately four hours, depending on the thickness of the brisket.

Once the thickest part of the meat reaches 165 degrees it has soaked in plenty of smoke flavor and it is ready to be boiled. Place the meat in an aluminum pan and fill it halfway up with water, along with a tablespoon of pickling spices. Then add chopped vegetables as well. Cover the deep foil pan with aluminum foil and place back in the smoker for another 3-4 hours. The total cook time will vary, so let the temperature be your guide.

The beef is done when the internal temperature reaches 190-205 degrees, however, it is best to judge it by its tenderness.

--------

SLOW COOKER CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE SOUP

4 cups chicken stock

1 (12-ounce) bottle of beer (I used a pale ale)

1.5 pounds corned beef, cut into large chunks

1.5 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, diced into bite-sized pieces

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 medium white onion, peeled and diced

1 small head green cabbage, quartered, cored and shredded

1 bay leaf

generous pinch of salt and freshly-ground black pepper

for serving: chopped fresh parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

Add all ingredients to a large slow cooker bowl, and toss to combine. Cover and cook on low for 7-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, or until the beef is tender and shreds easily.

Transfer the beef chunks from the stew to a separate plate, and use two forks to shred it into bite-sized pieces. Return the beef to the stew, and stir to combine. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper if need be, then remove the bay leaf.

Serve warm, garnished with fresh parsley if desired.

