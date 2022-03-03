COVID-19 is high in nearly all of Wisconsin, which is a big improvement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One month ago, the dark red that indicated COVID-19 case activity had reached critical stages completely covered Wisconsin. The state, as a whole, stood nearly double the threshold for ‘critically high’ case activity, the most serious category on the Dept. of Health Services’ scale.

As February went on, cases declined steadily. Each week, the case burden fell approximately 40 percent and red gave way to the orange that denotes ‘very high’ case activity as the case burden in counties fell below 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents. Then, last week, blue counties started popping up as nearly 30 of them fell into the ‘high’ category.

By Wednesday, nearly all of Wisconsin was blue; the state itself fell into the ‘high’ category after another 40 percent drop left the case burden at 218.5 per 100,000 residents. Six counties, including Crawford Co., remained above the ‘very high’ threshold. The next step down on DHS’ scale would require a county or the state to fall below 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

Slide to compare Case Activity map on Feb. 2 and Mar. 2

Date Wisconsin Case Burden/per 100,000 residents Feb. 2, 2022 1917.4 Feb. 9, 2022 1082.6 Feb. 16, 2022 612.3 Feb. 23, 2022 359.5 March 2, 2022 218.5

That drop was also reflected in the monthly totals for new confirmed cases. DHS recorded an 85 percent decline in February, compared to the previous month. State health officials recorded an average of more than 10,500 cases per day in that first month of the year. Come February, the daily average collapsed to 1,676 cases per day as the seven-day rolling-average reflected a slowing case count for the entire month.

In a Rock Co. Health Dept. news conference Thursday, epidemiologist Dr. Nick Zupan said health officials have been relieved to see the infection rates going down and they are optimistic that will continue statewide and across the nation.

“I think we’re all breathing a collective sigh of relief seeing how much lower the COVID-19 transmission rates are after that Omicron surge, and that’s a very good thing,” he said. He added that people should still continue getting vaccinated and stay up to date on vaccines, noting that they can reduce the severity of potential new variants or waves.

The unbroken streak of declines in the seven-day rolling-average continued into its seventh week on Thursday. DHS’ latest report shows 516 new cases were tallied in the past day, allowing the average over the past week to slip to 560 cases per day. State health officials noted Thursday’s report was the first time since July 28 of last year that the rolling average dipped below 600 per day. With the latest figures, state health officials have recorded 1,383,296 cases since the pandemic began.

Month Total Case January 327,164 February 46,948

Cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 by date confirmed, on March 3, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

The seven-day rolling-average for deaths, which has also been declining, if not as steadily, dropped as well on Thursday. According to DHS, the average now sits at eight per day, the lowest figure in nearly six months. With the latest report, DHS states 12,057 people have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus.

