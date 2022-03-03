Donor pledges $2.5 million to build new Augusta High School auditorium

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A local high school’s theater program is getting an upgrade.

Augusta High School graduate Jennifer Bethke recently pledged $2.5 million to build the school and auditorium. Currently, the school doesn’t have one.

“I am super excited,” Augusta theater student Delaney Copus said.

“I nearly cried when I heard about it,” Augusta theater student Eliza Gerken said.

The district’s superintendent, Ryan Nelson, shares their feelings.

“I was speechless to be completely honest,” he said. “I wasn’t exactly sure what to say. It’s not very often you receive a phone call quite like that. I was just eternally grateful to her and thanked her up and down.”

Students currently perform at an offsite facility nearly a mile from the school.

Gerken said that creates challenges.

“Seating’s kind of a problems because we always have to set up chairs for each performance, and transportation whenever we have practices because it’s usually people are showing up late versus if it’s here, people can just go to the building,” she said.

Copus said the current stage is also small, limiting what they can do in a performance.

“It’s just going to be a world of change for all of us. It’s going to make things work so much more smoothly, just run in a way that we’ve kind of always wanted to have things run but haven’t always been able to based on the space that we have available to us,” Augusta High School Musical Director Hannah Hedberg said.

She said she’s already thinking of ideas to expander her theater program in a new state-of-the-art facility.

“I definitely think the connections that will be made based on this space are going to be huge,” Hedberg said. “Connections not just connecting students to our program but also connecting community members to our program and really showing the amazing things that are happening here.”

Maybe most importantly for Copus, a new facility comes with respect.

“It’ll make other kids take it more seriously too because I think the past couple years, a lot of the drama club’s been a joke amongst some students,” Copus said.

Nelson said since the gift is so new, there currently aren’t any designs of the facility, which will go on the east side of the high school building. It will take a few years to complete the project.

He also said the gift will change a potential referendum since the district won’t be asking for money to build an auditorium.

