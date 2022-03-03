Advertisement

Door County Candle Company sells more than 10,000 Ukraine candles

Door County Candle Company has created a Ukraine Candle to support the war torn country.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County candle maker has sold over 10,000 candles to benefit the people of Ukraine.

Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani owns Door County Candle Company, 5789 Highway 42, in Sturgeon Bay.

Christiana has been selling special blue and yellow candles with all of the proceeds going to non-profit Razom for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Christiana announced she’s sold more than 10,000 candles. Her goal is to sell 15,000 candles. CLICK HERE for information on how to purchase a candle.

“I’m 100% Ukrainian. It was my first language,” says Gorchynsky Trapani told us. “I learned it before I learned English. My grandparents, both are from Ukraine. Went to Ukrainian school growing up. Grew up with a lot of Ukrainian traditions and everything. We still have family there, my mom’s side that we’ve been communicating with, so just very proud of where I come from.”

Christiana says people have driven from places like Milwaukee and Manitowoc to pick up a candle to support the effort.

“We’ve had many stories likes this, and they’re incredible. So many people want to help those in Ukraine, and each candle purchase does make a difference. It may feel small, but in the end, it’s big,” reads a post on the Door County Candle Company Facebook page.

Christiana says the overwhelming response means it could take three weeks to get your candle.

