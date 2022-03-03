ECASD to offer referendum listening sessions for community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area School District is announcing that they are offering multiple listening sessions for community members.

The purpose of the sessions is to hear from their stakeholders regarding a potential referendum.

According to the release by the ECASD, in the next two weeks, four online listening sessions led by district facilitators are set to be held. A brief presentation will be shared during the sessions, prior to community members breaking out into small groups to ask questions and provide feedback.

ECASD asks that you register by 4:30 p.m. the day before the session you wish to attend. To register, you can click the link to the session.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.