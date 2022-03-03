Fire damages house, destroys garage in Monroe County Tuesday

TOWN OF ANGELO (MONROE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A fire destroyed a garage and damaged a home early Tuesday morning.

The Sparta Area Fire Department said they responded to a fire at 3:13 a.m. Tuesday on Grandview Road in the Town of Angelo, which is located northeast of Sparta near Fort McCoy.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage completely engulfed in flames and the side of the house had caught on fire as well. Crews put out the fire on the house first before tackling the garage fire, which had also spread to a small part of the woods nearby. A neighbor noticed the fire and called it in before waking up the homeowner and helped get them and the homeowner’s pets out of the house.

The Fire Department said the garage, along with an ATV and various tools, is a total loss, while the house had fire and smoke damage. Estimated damages were not given, but the house and garage are insured. The cause of the fire, which started in a corner of the garage, is electrical. Crews were on the scene for three hours.

Assisting the Fire Department were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Xcel Energy and the Monroe County 911 Center.

