Advertisement

Fire damages house, destroys garage in Monroe County Tuesday

The garage, as well as an ATV and other contents, is a total loss.
A fire destroyed a garage near Sparta, Wis. on March 1, 2022.
A fire destroyed a garage near Sparta, Wis. on March 1, 2022.(Sparta Area Fire Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ANGELO (MONROE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A fire destroyed a garage and damaged a home early Tuesday morning.

The Sparta Area Fire Department said they responded to a fire at 3:13 a.m. Tuesday on Grandview Road in the Town of Angelo, which is located northeast of Sparta near Fort McCoy.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage completely engulfed in flames and the side of the house had caught on fire as well. Crews put out the fire on the house first before tackling the garage fire, which had also spread to a small part of the woods nearby. A neighbor noticed the fire and called it in before waking up the homeowner and helped get them and the homeowner’s pets out of the house.

The Fire Department said the garage, along with an ATV and various tools, is a total loss, while the house had fire and smoke damage. Estimated damages were not given, but the house and garage are insured. The cause of the fire, which started in a corner of the garage, is electrical. Crews were on the scene for three hours.

Assisting the Fire Department were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Xcel Energy and the Monroe County 911 Center.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder
Love's gas station in Oakdale
Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon
Anne Schwartz reported on the arrest of killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee
Exclusive: Green Bay murder suspect had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
COVID-19 is high in nearly all of Wisconsin, which is a big improvement
Truck convoy prompts early release Friday for Tomah schools

Latest News

Police were investigating reports of a person with a gun in a cemetery about 12 miles west of...
Westby schools briefly go into shelter-in-place during police investigation
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/4/22)
Governor signs bill allowing DOC to recruit through billboards
The City of Eau Claire reminds people in their release that personal items and fall and winter...
Eau Claire to conduct spring cemetery clean-up
Wisconsin ice shanty removal deadline approaching